Detroit Lions Release MASH Unit Injury Report For Matchup Vs. Packers

As the Detroit Lions prepare for a crucial Week 14 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers, they are looking to extend their remarkable season with a win that would move them to an impressive 12-1.

With the NFC North title in sight, the Lions are ready to take on their division rivals at Ford Field, but the road to victory may not be an easy one. The injury bug has hit the Lions hard this week, and Detroit's injury report is looking more like a MASH unit than a team gearing up for a playoff push.

Here is the Lions' initial injury Report for Week 14.

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game status Taylor Decker T knee NP Levi Onwuzurike DL hamstring NP Josh Paschal DL knee NP DJ Reader DL shoulder NP Carlton Davis III CB knee LP Emmanuel Moseley CB hamstring FP

With several key players nursing injuries, including those on both sides of the ball, head coach Dan Campbell will have to rely on the depth and resilience of his roster to overcome the challenges that the Packers will bring. Here’s the latest injury report as the Lions look to maintain their dominance in the NFC.