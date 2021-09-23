Detroit Lions release Mic’d Up video from Monday Night Football loss to Packers

This past Monday night, the Detroit Lions went into Green Bay with the hopes of taking down the Packers to move to 1-1 on the season. Though the Lions took a lead into halftime, the Packers dominated the second half on way to a 35-17 win.

Though there were not many highlights from the game, at least from the Lions’ perspective, they have released their latest Sights and Sounds video for you to enjoy. As you will see, T.J. Hockenson was one of the Mic’d Up players during the game.

Here ya go!

Hear from mic'd up players and coaches during the action in the Detroit Lions' Week 2 game against the Packers. Watch: https://t.co/ktiM2aw62k pic.twitter.com/E1hHWvVyfJ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 23, 2021

