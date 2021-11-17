Detroit Lions release mic’d up video from the worst NFL game of all time

Can we please just wash our hands of this debacle already?

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers both refused to win so when all was said and done, it ended in a 16-16 tie.

We are all ready to look ahead to the Cleveland Browns but first, here is your chance to take a look at the sights and sounds from the worst game in NFL history!

🎥 Check out field-level highlights and mic'd up sound from that crazy game against the Steelers! pic.twitter.com/oNcL22tZD2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 17, 2021