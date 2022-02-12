Detroit Lions release mic’d up video of new OC Ben Johnson coaching up Malik Willis

The Detroit Lions have a new offensive coordinator and his name is Ben Johnson.

Earlier this week, the Lions officially announced that Johnson had been promoted to the OC position after serving as the team’s TEs coach in 2021. (He was also the Lions defacto pass game coordinator over the final nine games of the season).

Players and coaches have raved about Johnson, not only for his incredible intelligence when it comes to football but also because of his ability to relay that information to the players he is coaching.

Here is an awesome behind-the-scenes look at Johnson interacting with some of the quarterback prospects at the Senior Bowl, including Malik Willis and Sam Howell.

Enjoy!