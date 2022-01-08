in Detroit Lions, Videos

Detroit Lions release mic’d up video of rookie Penei Sewell and it is perfection

Sewell has already established himself as one of the best right tackles in football

When the Detroit Lions officially selected OT Penei Sewell out of Oregon with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they jumped for joy in Allen Park as they projected Sewell would end up being one of the top tackles in football.

It is still early in Sewell’s career but he has already established himself as one of the best right tackles in the NFL and he will only get better as time goes on.

On Friday, the Lions dropped a mic’d up video of Sewell during their recent loss to the Seahawks and it is perfection.

Check it out.

