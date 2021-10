The Detroit Lions have released their protected practice squad for Week 8 and as you can see below, there is no change from a week ago.

The Lions have decided to protect the following players for Week 8.

S Jalen Elliott

DL Bruce Hector

QB Steven Montez

K Ryan Santoso

K Ryan Santoso — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) October 26, 2021