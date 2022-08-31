Detroit Lions release QB David Blough

Less than 24 hours after setting their initial 53-man roster, the Detroit Lions have made another move.

Just moments ago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Lions have cut quarterback David Blough. Schefter notes that the Lions are interested in bringing back Blough to the practice squad but they will be adding a new quarterback to back up Jared Goff.

Lions are interested in bringing David Blough back to their practice squad, but they will be adding a new backup QB to Jared Goff, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

Blough had been a staple on HBO’s Hard Knocks this season, getting plenty of camera time. Last year, Dan Campbell called Blough “a hell of a dude” and complimented his smarts and ability to command a huddle. That was on display in the HBO series when Blough came into the final 2022 preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Tim Boyle and commanded the offense. He led them to their only touchdown in his last audition but struggled in the first two games, most likely prompting this move.

Please enable JavaScript Beyond the Box: Can we stop talking about backup QBs already?

For his career, Blough started 5 games for the Lions in 2019, losing all five, and amassed a total of 4 touchdowns against 7 interceptions on 184 attempts. The NFL road for Blough was not easy. Coming from Purdue University, Blough was the quarterback of a team that honored the late Tyler Trent when his Boilermakers upset then No.2 Ohio State in dramatic fashion. Blough started his career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, who traded him to the Lions. He endured multiple coaching changes and a full organizational identity change when Dan Campbell was hired. In a battle with Tim Boyle this preseason, it was pretty clear neither guy was going to set themselves apart. Each of them had moments of success and other “what are you thinking” type moments as well. At the end of the day, we wish David Blough well, but it isn’t a surprise he was let go as the Lions start to look for the newest candidate to back up Jared Goff.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

