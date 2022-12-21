Detroit Lions release ‘Sights and Sounds’ from Week 15 win over Jets [Video]

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions went into MetLife Stadium with the goal of defeating the New York Jets. It did not come easy, but when all was said and done, the Lions were able to score a late touchdown to defeat the Jets by a score of 20 to 17. With the win, the Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and their chances of making the playoffs sit at 40%. Just moments ago, the Lions released their ‘Sights and Sounds’ video from their week 15 win over the Jets, and it is pretty darn awesome.

On Wednesday, the Lions released their ‘Sights and Sounds’ video from their win over the Jets, and as you are about to see, DL Isaiah Buggs was Mic’d Up!