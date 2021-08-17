Detroit Lions release statement after releasing veteran Don Muhlbach

After 17 seasons and 260 career games, the Detroit Lions have officially parted ways with long-snapper Don Muhlbach, officially bringing to an end an era that started in Detroit all the way back in 2004.

It wasn’t long before the Lions released a statement regarding the move:

“Don Muhlbach will go down as one of the all-time Detroit Lions greats,” team owner Shelia Ford Hamp said in the statement. “… Only 36 players in the history of the National Football League have played in more games than Don, and we are proud to call him a Lion for life.

#Lions have released LS Don Muhlbach. Statement from Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Ford Hamp ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MyxAcbtHBh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 17, 2021