Detroit Lions Release Statement After Revoking Tickets From Season Ticket Holders

The Detroit Lions are facing some backlash after revoking season tickets from fans who violated their ticket policy. According to several reports, including a post by former season ticket holder Paul Jan Gorzelewski on Instagram, the team has taken action against individuals who have been reselling tickets, which is prohibited under the Lions’ ticket policy.

Detroit Lions Ticket Policy Enforcement

Gorzelewski revealed in his Instagram post that his tickets were revoked for breaking the policy, which states that season tickets are for personal use only. The Lions reserve the right to revoke tickets if they are being resold or transferred excessively for resale purposes. In his post, Gorzelewski admitted to violating the rule but expressed frustration with the timing, especially considering that the team had not enforced the policy in previous years when the Lions were not performing as well.

“I’ve been selling extra tickets to cover my costs for attending both home and away games,” Gorzelewski explained. “But this isn’t new, and the policy has been in place for a while, even during the tough years. It wasn’t enforced then.”

A Disheartening Experience for Loyal Fans

Gorzelewski also shared his frustration about being penalized after years of supporting the team. He explained that he used to own eight tickets during lean years when the team was struggling, and no issues arose back then. Now, with the Lions performing better, he feels like he’s being punished for trying to cover his expenses.

“I understand all sides — my perspective, the business side, and the fans who can’t get tickets,” he said. “But I feel like I’ve been treated unfairly after all these years of support.”

Lions Respond to Ticket Revocations

In response to an inquiry from Pride of Detroit, the Detroit Lions issued an official statement explaining their decision.

“Through our internal reviews, we have determined that the accounts in question are primarily used for resale and do not operate in a manner consistent with personal use. In an effort to prioritize our fan’s access to tickets, we have canceled these accounts and reimbursed the account holders. We encourage anyone who believes we have made a mistake to contact us directly for clarification or reinstatement.”

While the Lions are standing by their decision to enforce their ticket policy, they are open to reviewing any cases that may have been handled incorrectly.