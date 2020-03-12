Detroit Lions release statement on COVID-19

COVID-19 has officially impacted us in terms of just about every sport.

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released the following statement regarding the coronavirus.

The Lions noted that at this time, “our organization has suspended travel for coaches and player personnel staff. Additionally, we have encouraged all employees, except operationally critical staff, to work remotely until further notice beginning Friday, March 13, 2020.”

Official statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/DS89VUYGYI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 12, 2020

