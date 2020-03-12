48.3 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release statement on COVID-19

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

COVID-19 has officially impacted us in terms of just about every sport.

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released the following statement regarding the coronavirus.

The Lions noted that at this time, “our organization has suspended travel for coaches and player personnel staff. Additionally, we have encouraged all employees, except operationally critical staff, to work remotely until further notice beginning Friday, March 13, 2020.”

Previous articleNCAA cancels March Madness for 2020
Next articleDetroit Red Wings fans react to news of NHL’s suspending play

