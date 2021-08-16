Detroit Lions release statement following Alex Brown’s wrong way crash

Cornerback Alex Brown, who was recently cut by the Detroit Lions, is facing multiple charges after a non-fatal car accident during which he was driving under the influence on the wrong side of the road.

Shortly after the news broke, the Lions released the following statement:

The Lions have released a statement on the Alex Brown accident that injured teammate Charlie Taumoepeau. Brown was waived immediately. Taumoepeau was waived with a non-football injury today and reverts to injured reserve tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/OnZhLkZQLr — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 16, 2021

The crash also injured Charlie Taumoepeau, whom the Lions also cut.