Detroit Lions release statement following Alex Brown’s wrong way crash

Cornerback Alex Brown, who was recently cut by the Detroit Lions, is facing multiple charges after a non-fatal car accident during which he was driving under the influence on the wrong side of the road.

Shortly after the news broke, the Lions released the following statement:

The crash also injured Charlie Taumoepeau, whom the Lions also cut.

