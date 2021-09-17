Detroit Lions release T.J. Hockenson high school highlight video

Before he played for the Detroit Lions, tight end T.J. Hockenson played for the Iowa Hawkeyes and prior to that, he played at Chariton High School.

On Friday, in honor of all of the prep football players around the state of Michigan who will be playing this weekend, the Lions released a video of Hockenson tearing up the competition back in 2016.

Enjoy!

Friday Night Lights: Take a look back at some of our guys getting it done on the field in high school. Today: From Chariton High School’s class of 2016, @TheeHOCK8! pic.twitter.com/47ul3lY9gf — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 17, 2021