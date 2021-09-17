Detroit Lions release T.J. Hockenson high school highlight video

by

Before he played for the Detroit Lions, tight end T.J. Hockenson played for the Iowa Hawkeyes and prior to that, he played at Chariton High School.

On Friday, in honor of all of the prep football players around the state of Michigan who will be playing this weekend, the Lions released a video of Hockenson tearing up the competition back in 2016.

Enjoy!

