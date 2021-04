Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have made the call to cut TE Hunter Bryant with a non-football injury designation:

Lions cut Hunter Bryant with a non-football injury designation — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2021

A former first team All-Pac-12, Bryant was signed a free-agent by then-Lions GM Bob Quinn. He was soon placed on injured reserve in October of 2020 with a concussion.