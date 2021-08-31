Detroit Lions release the official 53-man roster

We’re on the verge of another season of Detroit Lions football, and now we know what the roster will look like.

With the several cuts they made this afternoon, there remains 53 names: They are as follows:

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

David Blough

Running backs

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Jermar Jefferson

Godwin Igwebuike

Full Backs

Jason Cabinda

Wide Receivers

Tyrell Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy

Trinity Benson

Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

Offensive Linemen

Taylor Decker

Penei Sewell

Jonah Jackson

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Frank Ragnow

Matt Nelson

Logan Stenberg

Evan Brown

Interior DL/EDGE

Michael Brockers

Nick Williams

Alim McNeill

Da’Shawn Hand

Levi Onwuzurike

John Penisini

Kevin Strong

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

Charles Harris

Rashod Berry

Linebackers

Jamie Collins

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks/Safeties

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Jerry Jacobs

Bobby Price

AJ Parker

Tracy Walker

Dean Marlowe

Will Harris

C.J. Moore

Special Teams

Jack Fox (Punter)

Scott Daly (Long Snapper)

The Lions open the season on September 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.