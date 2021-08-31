Detroit Lions release the official 53-man roster

We’re on the verge of another season of Detroit Lions football, and now we know what the roster will look like.
With the several cuts they made this afternoon, there remains 53 names: They are as follows:
Quarterbacks
Jared Goff
Tim Boyle
David Blough
Running backs
D’Andre Swift
Jamaal Williams
Jermar Jefferson
Godwin Igwebuike
Full Backs
Jason Cabinda
Wide Receivers
Tyrell Williams
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
Quintez Cephus
Tom Kennedy
Trinity Benson
Tight Ends
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Fells
Offensive Linemen
Taylor Decker
Penei Sewell
Jonah Jackson
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Frank Ragnow
Matt Nelson
Logan Stenberg
Evan Brown
Interior DL/EDGE
Michael Brockers
Nick Williams
Alim McNeill
Da’Shawn Hand
Levi Onwuzurike
John Penisini
Kevin Strong
Trey Flowers
Romeo Okwara
Julian Okwara
Austin Bryant
Charles Harris
Rashod Berry
Linebackers
Jamie Collins
Alex Anzalone
Derrick Barnes
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Anthony Pittman
Cornerbacks/Safeties
Jeff Okudah
Amani Oruwariye
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Jerry Jacobs
Bobby Price
AJ Parker
Tracy Walker
Dean Marlowe
Will Harris
C.J. Moore
Special Teams
Jack Fox (Punter)
Scott Daly (Long Snapper)
The Lions open the season on September 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.