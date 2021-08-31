Detroit Lions release the official 53-man roster

by

We’re on the verge of another season of Detroit Lions football, and now we know what the roster will look like.

With the several cuts they made this afternoon, there remains 53 names: They are as follows:

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff
Tim Boyle
David Blough

Running backs

D’Andre Swift
Jamaal Williams
Jermar Jefferson
Godwin Igwebuike

Full Backs

Jason Cabinda

Wide Receivers

Tyrell Williams
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
Quintez Cephus
Tom Kennedy
Trinity Benson

Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson
Darren Fells

Offensive Linemen

Taylor Decker
Penei Sewell
Jonah Jackson
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Frank Ragnow
Matt Nelson
Logan Stenberg
Evan Brown

Interior DL/EDGE

Michael Brockers
Nick Williams
Alim McNeill
Da’Shawn Hand
Levi Onwuzurike
John Penisini
Kevin Strong
Trey Flowers
Romeo Okwara
Julian Okwara
Austin Bryant
Charles Harris
Rashod Berry

Linebackers

Jamie Collins
Alex Anzalone
Derrick Barnes
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks/Safeties

Jeff Okudah
Amani Oruwariye
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Jerry Jacobs
Bobby Price
AJ Parker
Tracy Walker
Dean Marlowe
Will Harris
C.J. Moore

Special Teams

Jack Fox (Punter)
Scott Daly (Long Snapper)

The Lions open the season on September 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.