Detroit Lions Release ‘Tough To Look At’ Initial Thanksgiving Day Injury Report

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears, they’ve released their initial injury report, and it is tough to look at if you are a fan of the Lions.

With the team aiming to improve to 11-1 on the season, their health will play a key role as they take the field this Thursday afternoon. Below is the Lions' estimated injury report from Monday, with several key players listed as limited or sidelined.

Here’s a look at the Lions' estimated injury report for Monday:

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Carlton Davis III CB Knee/Thumb NP Taylor Decker T Knee NP David Montgomery RB Shoulder NP Kalif Raymond WR Foot NP DJ Reader DL Illness NP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Knee NP Terrion Arnold CB Groin FP

Note: Lions conducted a walkthrough on Monday. Practice participation designations for the day are based on estimations.

As seen in the report, several key players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Carlton Davis III, Taylor Decker, David Montgomery, and Kalif Raymond are listed as non-participants (NP) early in the week. Meanwhile, rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold appears to be on the mend, as he was listed as a full participant (FP) on Monday.

With such a high-stakes game coming up, it’s clear the Lions have some important decisions to make as they look to bounce back and continue their winning ways. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week as more details emerge on their status heading into Thursday’s matchup.