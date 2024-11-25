fb
Monday, November 25, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release ‘Tough To Look At’ Initial Thanksgiving Day Injury Report

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears, they’ve released their initial injury report, and it is tough to look at if you are a fan of the Lions.

With the team aiming to improve to 11-1 on the season, their health will play a key role as they take the field this Thursday afternoon. Below is the Lions' estimated injury report from Monday, with several key players listed as limited or sidelined.

Here’s a look at the Lions' estimated injury report for Monday:

PlayerPositionInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
Carlton Davis IIICBKnee/ThumbNP
Taylor DeckerTKneeNP
David MontgomeryRBShoulderNP
Kalif RaymondWRFootNP
DJ ReaderDLIllnessNP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRKneeNP
Terrion ArnoldCBGroinFP

Note: Lions conducted a walkthrough on Monday. Practice participation designations for the day are based on estimations.

As seen in the report, several key players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Carlton Davis III, Taylor Decker, David Montgomery, and Kalif Raymond are listed as non-participants (NP) early in the week. Meanwhile, rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold appears to be on the mend, as he was listed as a full participant (FP) on Monday.

With such a high-stakes game coming up, it’s clear the Lions have some important decisions to make as they look to bounce back and continue their winning ways. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week as more details emerge on their status heading into Thursday’s matchup.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
