Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Tuesday’s Week 14 Injury Report

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their pivotal Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the team has released its updated injury report. With a chance to improve to 12-1 on the season, the Lions are dealing with several key injuries, particularly along the defensive line and offensive front.

A number of Lions players were sidelined or limited during Tuesday's practice session. These injuries come as the team is looking to stay sharp and healthy heading into their short week.

Here is the full Detroit Lions Injury Report for Tuesday.

PlayerPositionInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame status
Taylor DeckerTkneeNPNP
Levi OnwuzurikeDLhamstringNPNP
Josh PaschalDLkneeNPNP
DJ ReaderDLshoulderNPNP
Carlton Davis IIICBkneeLPFP
Emmanuel MoseleyCBhamstringFPFP
