Detroit Lions Release Update On Aidan Hutchinson Injury

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions provided an official update regarding the injury to star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who went down during the team's dominant 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Hutchinson suffered the injury in the third quarter after sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Unfortunately, Hutchinson stayed down on the turf in visible pain and had to be carted off the field. At the time, there was immediate concern that the injury could be serious, and now the Lions have confirmed the full extent of it.

In a tweet, the team shared that Hutchinson underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas, shortly after the game. The statement read: “Aidan Hutchinson underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas last night. Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play at this time.”

A broken tibia and fibula typically takes 3-6 months to heal completely, though the recovery timeline can vary based on the severity of the fracture. In Hutchinson's case, with both the tibia and fibula fractured, his return to the field may depend on how the healing progresses over the next several months.

Despite the injury setback, Hutchinson, who had been having an outstanding season and was a key figure in the Lions' defense, is expected to make a full recovery. While there is no definitive timetable for his return, Lions fans can remain hopeful that the 2025 season will see the talented defensive end back in action.