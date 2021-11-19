Detroit Lions release Week 11 Injury Report matchup vs. Browns

Take 10.
The Detroit Lions have had nine opportunities to win their first game of the 2021 season and they have failed nine times.
Their next attempt to pick up win No. 1 will come on Sunday when they take on the Cleveland Browns.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Week 11 Injury Report.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|knee/ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Matt Nelson
|T
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|NP
|out
|Jared Goff
|QB
|oblique
|NP
|NP
|NP
|doubtful
|Trinity Benson
|WR
|knee
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|questionable
|Taylor Decker
|T
|elbow
|not listed
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Tracy Walker
|S
|concussion
|LP
|LP
|FP
|questionable
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Mark Gilbert
|CB
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|FP