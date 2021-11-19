Detroit Lions release Week 11 Injury Report matchup vs. Browns

Take 10.

The Detroit Lions have had nine opportunities to win their first game of the 2021 season and they have failed nine times.

Their next attempt to pick up win No. 1 will come on Sunday when they take on the Cleveland Browns.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Week 11 Injury Report.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trey Flowers OLB knee NP NP NP out Jermar Jefferson RB knee/ankle NP NP NP out Matt Nelson T ankle NP LP NP out Jared Goff QB oblique NP NP NP doubtful Trinity Benson WR knee not listed not listed LP questionable Taylor Decker T elbow not listed NP LP questionable Tracy Walker S concussion LP LP FP questionable Jamaal Williams RB thigh LP LP LP questionable Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP FP FP Mark Gilbert CB illness not listed NP FP