Detroit Lions release Week 11 Injury Report matchup vs. Browns

by

Take 10.

The Detroit Lions have had nine opportunities to win their first game of the 2021 season and they have failed nine times.

Their next attempt to pick up win No. 1 will come on Sunday when they take on the Cleveland Browns.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Week 11 Injury Report.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Trey Flowers OLB knee NP NP NP out
Jermar Jefferson RB knee/ankle NP NP NP out
Matt Nelson T ankle NP LP NP out
Jared Goff QB oblique NP NP NP doubtful
Trinity Benson WR knee not listed not listed LP questionable
Taylor Decker T elbow not listed NP LP questionable
Tracy Walker S concussion LP LP FP questionable
Jamaal Williams RB thigh LP LP LP questionable
Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP FP FP
Mark Gilbert CB illness not listed NP FP

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.