Detroit Lions Release Week 8 Inactives List

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Ford Field, hoping to extend their winning streak. Ahead of the matchup, the Lions have released their Week 8 inactives list, revealing key players who will miss the game due to various injuries and ailments.

One significant absence will be defensive end Josh Paschal, who has been ruled out as he continues to recover from an illness. Paschal's absence could impact Detroit’s defensive line rotation, especially with the team already managing a thin group of pass rushers following recent injuries.

Here is the Lions Inactives List for Week 8:

Detroit's primary roster remains largely intact heading into this key matchup.