Monday, November 18, 2024
Detroit Lions Remove Carlton Davis From Game Vs. Jaguars

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis' day may be over after being removed from Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Davis was seen on the sideline without his helmet, and cornerback Josh Vildor has taken over in his place.

Davis had been dealing with a thumb injury that he sustained during practice earlier this week. With the Lions holding a dominant 35-6 lead over the Jaguars in the third quarter, it's likely a precautionary move to prevent further strain on his thumb. Given the commanding lead, the Lions are likely taking no chances with Davis, allowing him to rest and avoid aggravating the injury as they continue to cruise toward victory.

Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis III

At this point, Davis' status remains unclear for the remainder of the game, but it seems unlikely that the Lions will push him back into action with the game well in hand.

