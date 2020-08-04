Detroit Lions remove CB Justin Coleman from Reserve/COVID-19 list

We have had some good news to report from the Detroit Lions today.
First, the Lions announced that Matthew Stafford had been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and now, they have confirmed that CB Justin Coleman has also been activated from the list.
The Lions now have 5 players remaining on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including Kenny Golladay, and T.J. Hockenson.
Detroit Lions players remaining on Reserve/COVID-19 list:
TE T.J. Hockenson
WR Kenny Golladay
S Jalen Elliott
CB Amani Oruwariye
P Arryn Siposs