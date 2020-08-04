41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Detroit Lions remove CB Justin Coleman from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

We have had some good news to report from the Detroit Lions today.

First, the Lions announced that Matthew Stafford had been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and now, they have confirmed that CB Justin Coleman has also been activated from the list.

The Lions now have 5 players remaining on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including Kenny Golladay, and T.J. Hockenson.

Detroit Lions players remaining on Reserve/COVID-19 list:

TE T.J. Hockenson

WR Kenny Golladay

S Jalen Elliott

CB Amani Oruwariye

P Arryn Siposs

