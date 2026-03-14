Detroit Lions’ Three Paths to Replacing Taylor Decker

The Detroit Lions suddenly have a major question to answer along their offensive line after veteran left tackle Taylor Decker requested and was granted his release.

Decker had been a cornerstone of Detroit’s offensive line for years, protecting Jared Goff and helping anchor one of the NFL’s most physical rushing attacks.

Now the Lions must decide what the next step is at arguably the second-most important position on the offense.

Here are three options Detroit could consider.

Option 1: Draft a Starting Tackle (Blake Miller)

The most logical long-term solution may be the 2026 NFL Draft.

Detroit currently holds pick No. 17, which could place them in a perfect position to select Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller.

Miller has quickly become one of the most intriguing tackle prospects in the class.

Why he fits Detroit:

Excellent pass protection technique

Strong anchor against power rushers

Athletic enough to thrive in Detroit’s run-heavy system

Proven durability and experience at a major program

If the Lions were able to land Miller, he could step in immediately and potentially lock down the left tackle position for the next decade.

Considering general manager Brad Holmes has repeatedly emphasized building through the draft, this scenario feels like the most likely outcome.

Option 2: Roll With Larry Borom

Another possibility is that Detroit already has its answer on the roster.

The Lions recently signed Larry Borom to a one-year, $5 million contract, with $4.9 million guaranteed.

That contract structure raised some eyebrows around the league.

Borom’s deal includes:

$2.5 million signing bonus

$2.4 million base salary

Nearly the entire contract guaranteed

Guaranteeing $4.9 million of a $5 million contract suggests Detroit expects Borom to have a meaningful role in 2026.

Borom has starting experience from his time with the Chicago Bears, though his performance has been inconsistent.

Ideally, Borom might be better suited as a No. 3 swing tackle, capable of backing up both tackle spots.

But the financial commitment could indicate the Lions are at least open to the idea of him competing for a starting job.

Option 3: Bring Back Taylor Decker

This one might sound like a long shot.

After all, Decker requested and was granted his release, suggesting both sides were ready to move on.

But let’s consider an interesting scenario.

What if Decker discovers that the contract he hoped for simply doesn’t exist on the open market?

Would he choose to retire?

Or could he potentially reach out to Holmes and ask whether a reworked deal or pay cut might still be on the table?

It’s unlikely, but stranger things have happened in the NFL.

And if Decker did return, Detroit would instantly regain a veteran starter who already understands the system.

The Most Likely Outcome

While multiple options exist, the draft still feels like the cleanest solution.

Selecting Blake Miller at No. 17 overall would give Detroit a long-term answer at left tackle while keeping the offensive line pipeline strong.

Borom could then settle into a valuable depth role, and the Lions would continue building their roster around a young, talented offensive line.

Personally, the expectation here is simple:

The Lions draft Blake Miller, and the left tackle position is solved for years to come.