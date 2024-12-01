Detroit Lions’ Replacement For Aaron Glenn Should Come Down To 2 Candidates

As Aaron Glenn’s name continues to be floated in coaching circles for potential head coaching opportunities, the Detroit Lions must start thinking about who might replace him as defensive coordinator. Glenn has played a crucial role in the Lions' defensive resurgence, but with the success of the defense and the buzz surrounding his future, a change at the top of the defense seems increasingly likely.

While no formal moves have been made yet, two names stand out as the most likely candidates to replace Glenn when the time comes: Robert Saleh and Kelvin Sheppard.

Robert Saleh: A Familiar Name with Strong Credentials

Saleh, the former New York Jets head coach, might be an obvious fit for the Lions’ defensive coordinator role. While Saleh’s tenure with the Jets ended after just five games in the 2024 season, his defensive acumen is widely respected. Despite being fired, the Jets’ defense has noticeably struggled since his departure, further highlighting Saleh’s impact as a defensive mind.

A Dearborn, Michigan native, Saleh was also in the running for the Lions' head coaching position before Dan Campbell was hired. While the Lions’ decision to go with Campbell has proven to be the right one, Saleh remains a solid candidate for a defensive coordinator role. His experience leading a defense that was often ranked among the NFL's best during his time with the Jets makes him a prime candidate for the job should Glenn leave. Currently working as a consultant for the Green Bay Packers, Saleh’s return to the Detroit area would not be out of the question, and his deep understanding of the game would give the Lions’ defense a boost.

Kelvin Sheppard: The Rising Star Within the Lions’ Ranks

While Saleh is a seasoned veteran, Kelvin Sheppard, the Lions’ linebackers coach, represents the future of the Detroit defense. Sheppard has done a remarkable job with a linebacking corps that has dealt with consistent injuries, and his rise within the organization has been impressive. With a growing reputation, Sheppard is seen as a future head coach in the making, but he would need to first make the jump to defensive coordinator before that opportunity arises.

If Glenn moves on to a head coaching job, Sheppard would be the most likely internal candidate for the Lions' defensive coordinator position. Head coach Dan Campbell is likely to make a strong push to retain Sheppard as his defensive coordinator, particularly given the success the Lions have experienced under his guidance. In this scenario, Sheppard’s understanding of the defense and his close relationship with Campbell would make him a natural fit. In my opinion, Sheppard will become the Lions defensive coordinator if Aaron Glenn lands a head coaching gig.

The Likely Path Forward

With the success of the Lions' defense under Glenn, it’s clear that Detroit’s defensive philosophy is in a strong position, and any changes will need to maintain that momentum. If Glenn takes a head coaching job, the Lions will likely turn to Sheppard to lead the defense, given his familiarity with the system and his potential as a future leader.

However, if the Lions look outside the organization, Saleh would be an easy candidate to consider, especially with his defensive background and his ties to Michigan. With a decision looming on Glenn's future, the Lions are in good hands either way, whether they promote from within or bring in a veteran leader like Saleh.

As the Lions continue to build on their defensive success, it will be interesting to see how Campbell and the front office navigate the transition when Glenn ultimately moves on. Regardless of who takes over, the Lions are well-positioned to continue their defensive dominance in the NFC North.