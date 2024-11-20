Detroit Lions Replacement for Ben Johnson is Obvious

Ben Johnson, who is now in his third season as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, is a rising star in the coaching ranks. After a stellar first two season as the Lions' OC, Johnson’s name has quickly made its way to the top of the list for potential head coaching jobs. The Lions' offense, which had been revitalized under his leadership, was poised for big things. Fast forward to 2024, and Johnson's success as a play-caller has only solidified his status as one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates in the NFL.

While the prospect of losing Johnson is a challenge, the Lions have a strong internal candidate ready to take over: Tanner Engstrand. Engstrand, who is in his fifth season with the team and his second as passing game coordinator, has played a pivotal role in the Lions' offensive resurgence.

Why Tanner Engstrand Makes Sense as Johnson's Successor

Consistency and Familiarity

One of the most important factors in maintaining a high-performing offense is consistency. Engstrand has worked closely with head coach Dan Campbell and Johnson over the past few seasons, developing a deep understanding of the team’s offensive philosophy. Promoting Engstrand would ensure that the system the Lions have built under Ben Johnson remains in place, with minimal disruption to the offensive rhythm. Experience and Background

Although Tanner Engstrand has not yet called plays at the NFL level, he is not a stranger to offensive coordination. Before joining the Lions, Engstrand served as the offensive coordinator at the University of San Diego, where he developed a strong reputation for his innovative schemes and ability to get the most out of his players. He also served as the offensive coordinator for the D.C. Defenders in the XFL, where he gained additional experience at the professional level. This background gives him the tools necessary to step into an NFL coordinator role without missing a beat. The Lions’ Offensive Success Under Engstrand

Engstrand’s role as passing game coordinator has proven vital to the Lions' success. In 2023, the Lions’ passing attack ranked second in the NFL with 4,401 net passing yards, tied for fourth with 30 passing touchdowns, and was fifth in yards-per-attempt (7.60). Detroit also set franchise records in total net yards (6,712) and total touchdowns (58). This performance is a testament to Engstrand's ability to help shape and elevate a high-powered offense. Through the first 10 games of the 2024 season, the Lions have the No. 1 ranked offense in football, further solidifying Engstrand’s qualifications. A Smooth Transition for Jared Goff and the Offense

Another key factor in Tanner Engstrand’s potential promotion is the seamless transition it would provide for quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of the offensive unit. Goff has flourished under Ben Johnson’s guidance, and Engstrand’s promotion would ensure that he continues to work within a system he is already comfortable with. This continuity is crucial to maintaining the offense’s high level of production and success, especially as the Lions continue to contend for championships.

The Case for Keeping the Lions' Offensive Momentum Going

If Ben Johnson does depart for a head coaching gig, Engstrand is the natural choice to keep the offense moving forward. His deep understanding of the system, combined with his track record of success, makes him an ideal candidate to take the reins. Bringing in an outsider would risk disrupting the chemistry that has been built in Detroit, especially with a quarterback like Goff, who thrives under familiarity and consistency.

By promoting Tanner Engstrand, the Lions would be able to maintain the offensive continuity that has been key to their success, while also giving their offensive players a coach who knows their strengths and weaknesses inside and out. In an era where offensive consistency is often the difference between success and failure, keeping things steady with Engstrand would be a smart move for Detroit’s future.