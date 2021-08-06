Detroit Lions reported offer to bring Calvin Johnson back into fold is embarrasing

When Calvin Johnson is inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, he will be thanking plenty of people but he will not be thanking the Detroit Lions.

Despite being drafted by and playing his entire career with the Lions, Johnson was not happy at all that the franchise made him pay back $1.6 million when he retired and he is still unhappy that they have not paid him back.

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions made Johnson an ‘inadequate’ offer during the spring to bring him back into the fold.

From Detroit Free Press:

Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions remain at odds ahead of Johnson’s enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, but the team has submitted an official proposal to bring Johnson back into the fold that the legendary receiver has deemed inadequate.

Asked about the Lions’ offer during Hall-of-Fame festivities Friday, Johnson said, “I mean, it wasn’t what I paid back, put it like that.”

“So they’re not serious,” Johnson said. “That’s all.”

The documents, which were reviewed by the Free Press, detailed a three-year agreement that would pay Johnson $500,000 annually for appearance fees and have the Lions make a one-time payment of $100,000 to Johnson’s charity.

In Year 1 of the deal, Johnson would have been obligated to commit 28 hours to various Lions events, including a five-hour appearance at a game this fall when the team planned to induct his No. 81 jersey in their Pride of the Lions.

Wow. So the Lions wanted Calvin to work to get back the money they made him pay? Embarrassing.

