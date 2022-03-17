in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions reportedly agree to contract with free agent TE

9 Views

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have signed a free agent tight end.

According to Pelissero, former New Orleans Saints TE Garrett Griffin is signing with the Lions, per source.

Griffin played for Dan Campbell when Campbell coached TEs for the Saints.

Griffin is currently taking care of his yearly Air Force commitment in Colorado Springs.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Multiple teams have reportedly asked about Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi