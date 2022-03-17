Detroit Lions reportedly agree to contract with free agent TE

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have signed a free agent tight end.
According to Pelissero, former New Orleans Saints TE Garrett Griffin is signing with the Lions, per source.
Griffin played for Dan Campbell when Campbell coached TEs for the Saints.
Griffin is currently taking care of his yearly Air Force commitment in Colorado Springs.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022
