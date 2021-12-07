Detroit Lions reportedly interviewed top college head coach before hiring Dan Campbell

Well, this is one we had not previously heard.

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions interviewed Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell prior to deciding to hire Dan Campbell to be their next head coach.

From NFL.com:

The Detroit Lions quietly spoke with Fickell about their head coaching vacancy last year before they hired Dan Campbell, sources say, and the expectation within the league is Fickell will be in the mix for NFL jobs again in the upcoming hiring cycle, if he’s interested.

Fickell and his Bearcats are 13-0 and headed to the College Football Playoff, where they will take on Alabama in the semifinals.

Nation, should the Lions have hired Fickell or did they make the right call by hiring Campbell?