Detroit Lions reportedly make decision on Jared Goff

For those of you who have been banging the drum for the Detroit Lions to play any quarterback other than Jared Goff, it looks like you are going to get your wish.

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Goff is not practicing for the Lions today at it looks like Tim Boyle will start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Nation, do you believe Boyle will play better than Goff has throughout the Lions’ first nine games of the season?

