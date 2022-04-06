Detroit Lions reportedly make decision on linebacker position

If you are of the belief that the Detroit Lions need to (and will) select a linebacker in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, you may want to sit down for this one.

According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, the Lions are done at linebacker.

“They (the Lions) are done at linebacker,” Risdon said on the Detroit Lions Podcast. “I have first-hand information on this… don’t expect anybody before day 3 at linebacker. Period.”

Nation, are you buying this or so you think the Lions will select a LB early on in the upcoming draft?