Detroit Lions reportedly make decision on QB Tim Boyle

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions have made a decision on backup QB, Tim Boyle.

Garafolo reported just moments ago that “the Lions are bringing back QB Tim Boyle on a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $1.75 million guaranteed, sources say. Boyle, who started three games last season, can earn another $500k in incentives.”

Note: This does not take selecting a QB in the 2022 NFL Draft off of the table as the Lions carried three quarterbacks on their roster in 2021. That being said, if they do bring back David Blough, then they almost certainly would shy away from drafting a QB.

Nation, do you agree with this move?