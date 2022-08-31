Detroit Lions reportedly re-sign TE Garrett Griffen

The Detroit Lions have released their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming 2022 NFL season and that roster has already been altered multiple times as they waived QB David Blough on Wednesday morning.

In addition to releasing Blough, it has been announced that the Lions have awarded former Miami Dolphins DT Benito Jones off waivers.

Just moments after the Jones news broke, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press tweeted out that the Lions have re-signed TE Garrett Griffin to the practice squad.

As noted by Birkett, Griffen was released by the Lions earlier in camp.

