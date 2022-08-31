Detroit Lions reportedly re-sign WR Tom Kennedy

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are re-signing WR Tom Kennedy, who played extremely well during training camp.

The #Lions are re-signing WR and preseason legend Tom Kennedy to their practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2022

Following the Lions’ second preseason game, Dan Campbell said he was going to give Kennedy every chance to make the 53-man roster.

“I’m gonna say something different than I said last time,” Campbell said when asked about Tom Kennedy. “I think I said dependable, is that what I said? He’s very reliable. He’s just reliable that’s all he is, he’s reliable.”

Campbell added that Kennedy got some special teams action today and that the Lions are giving him every opportunity to make the team because he “won’t go away.”

“Well, you saw him, that’s why we put him out there at the gunner and jammer to get some looks at him. I saw a couple of them and, you know, he got double a couple, and that’s, listen, that means the other guys gotta win. I would say he didn’t disappoint but I need to go back and watch the film.

“We’re trying to give him every opportunity to make this team, that’s what that means. Cause he just won’t go away, and that’s a good thing.”

The Detroit Lions released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday for the upcoming 2022 NFL season but that roster has already changed as they waived QB David Blough and signed Nate Sudfeld on Wednesday morning.

In addition to releasing Blough and signing Sudfeld, it has been announced that the Lions have awarded former Miami Dolphins DT Benito Jones off waivers.

