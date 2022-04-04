Detroit Lions reportedly send coaches to scout pair of offensive linemen

As the 2022 NFL Draft comes closer, the Detroit Lions, along with every other team in the NFL, continues to make sure they have not left a single stone unturned.

According to a report from Jim Nagy, the Lions were among 11 teams to send their offensive line coach to scout Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke.

The offensive line is probably the Lions‘ biggest stength but that does not mean they will not select an offensive lineman if they believe it is the best pick.