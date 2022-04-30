Detroit Lions reportedly sign ex-Michigan State OL Kevin Jarvis

According to a report from Main South Athletics, former Michigan State OL Kevin Jarvis has signed with the Detroit Lions.

Big day for former Hawks from the 2016 State Championship Football team…Kevin Jarvis (Mich St) signs with the Detroit Lions and All American, Sean McNulty(Army) wins the Rugby National Championship 2016 HAWKS FLY TOGETHER!!! — Maine South Athletics (@MaineSouthAth) May 1, 2022

Jarvis, who is 6-6, 325 lbs, played in 44 games with the Spartans in his career.

From Michigan State:

2021 SEASON (GRADUATE SENIOR): Earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by both the coaches and media . . . started all 12 regular-season games, starting first eight at right guard before shifting to right tackle in last four games (Ohio State, Maryland, Purdue and Penn State), playing in 739 offensive snaps . . . played in every offensive snap in three straight games (Purdue, Michigan, Indiana) as part of four total games (Penn State) . . . did not play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl . . . started Penn State at right tackle, logging all 80 offensive snaps . . . started Ohio State game at right tackle, tallying 53 of the 60 offensive snaps . . . was starting right tackle in Maryland game, notching 76 of the 81 offensive plays, the most of the offensive line and second-most on the offense only behind QB Payton Thorne . . . made first start at right tackle of season in Purdue game, and played in all 67 offensive snaps . . . started Michigan game at right guard and played in all 75 offensive snaps . . . was starting right guard at Indiana and was in on all 66 offensive snaps . . . started game at Rutgers at right guard, registering offensive-line leading 52 of 66 total offensive snaps . . . was starting right guard in Western Kentucky contest, recording 73 of 75 offensive snaps . . . started at right guard in Nebraska game, notching 53 snaps . . . was starting right guard at Miami, logging 53 of 73 offensive snaps . . . started home opener vs. Youngstown State at right guard, playing 41 snaps . . . was in on 50 snaps in season-opening win at Northwestern, helping offense road grade the way for Spartan offensive rushing attack that ran for 326 yards, marking the first time that the Spartans rushed for 300 yards in a game since 2014 at Indiana (330 yards).

James Cook Might Be the Exact Piece the Buffalo Bills Needed

Not every team has the luxury to draft a part-time player, and that’s definitely not all that Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook can be, but even in that role, he’s a great pick for the Buffalo Bills.

Cook’s main knocks entering the draft are workload related while playing at Georgia. That and his weight (199 pounds). Cook did break the 1,000-yard barrier in 2021 (1,012 yards) after posting totals of 373, 320, and 528 yards in his first three seasons.

What’s the breakdown of Cook with the Bills in 2022?

Click here to read the rest