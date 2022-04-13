in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions reportedly sign S DeShon Elliott

It looks as though the visit went well.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract:

The former Texas Longhorn was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big 12 safety during his final collegiate season. He has played the last four years with the Baltimore Ravens, amassing 109 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

