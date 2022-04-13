Detroit Lions reportedly sign S DeShon Elliott

It looks as though the visit went well.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract:

The former #Ravens 6th rounder has shown plenty of promise when healthy, most notably during 2020 while starting 16 games. Would be a potentially key signing for Detroit if he stays on the field. https://t.co/MZGZhuNp5q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

The former Texas Longhorn was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big 12 safety during his final collegiate season. He has played the last four years with the Baltimore Ravens, amassing 109 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.