Detroit Lions reportedly sign S DeShon Elliott

It looks as though the visit went well.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract:
The former #Ravens 6th rounder has shown plenty of promise when healthy, most notably during 2020 while starting 16 games. Would be a potentially key signing for Detroit if he stays on the field. https://t.co/MZGZhuNp5q
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022
The former Texas Longhorn was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big 12 safety during his final collegiate season. He has played the last four years with the Baltimore Ravens, amassing 109 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings