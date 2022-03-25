Detroit Lions reportedly to meet with top CB prospect

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner and Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and his staff are doing their due diligence to make sure that they do not leave any stones unturned when it comes to eligible draft prospects.

According to reports, the Lions have a top-30 visit set with Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who is considered by many to be the top cornerback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I’m a leader,” Gardner said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I’m very competitive. I love the game of football. I’m very physical. I like to get hands on receivers, you know, just make sure I lead by example with my teammates. I love it, I love being on an island. You know, I ain’t got to worry about nobody else but my man, you know.

“It’s cool. I can play man, zone, but I love playing press man for sure. My competitive spirit my love for the game. You know, I truly believe I’m the best cornerback. I make sure I’m leading by example. I’m not a smoker, not a drinker. I never have, never will. I make sure I do the little things right.”

Personally, I do not see the Lions taking a cornerback at No. 2 and there is no way he lasts to No. 32. Therefore, unless the Lions trade down in the first round, they are highly unlikely to select Gardner.

Gardner played high school at Detroit Martin Luther King.