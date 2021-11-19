Detroit Lions reportedly to sign free agent OL in wake of Taylor Decker injury

On Thursday, reports surfaced that Taylor Decker was not practicing and when the Detroit Lions released their injury report, it was revealed that Decker is now dealing with an elbow injury.

Well, according to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, it sounds like the Lions are bringing back OL Dan Skipper in wake of Decker’s injury.

