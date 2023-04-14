Detroit Lions reportedly tried to sign Foster Moreau, will target TE in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have been on the hunt for a tight end this offseason, and according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, they reportedly pursued free agent Foster Moreau. Moreau, who had his best season with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 season, was found to have Hodgkin's Lymphoma during a physical with the New Orleans Saints and has taken a leave of absence from football. The Lions are now expected to target the tight end position in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Foster Moreau

The Lions' pursuit of Foster Moreau, along with their expected focus on the tight end position in the upcoming draft, highlights their commitment to adding another weapon for Jared Goff. The tight end position is a crucial part of many NFL offenses with Lions head coach Dan Campbell being a former tight end himself, it is no surprise that the team is reportedly looking to add one in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bottom Line – Lions aim to strengthen offense by adding tight end

By targeting the tight end position in the draft, the Lions can strengthen their offense and provide Goff with a valuable weapon that can help take their team to the next level. Though the Lions were satisfied with how the tight ends they currently have on their roster performed in 2022, Campbell and Brad Holmes have made it very clear that they will continue to focus on improving at every position, whether it be via free agency or the NFL Draft.