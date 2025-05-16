Detroit Lions Get Massive Rest Advantage in 2025 Schedule

The Detroit Lions have the NFL's best rest advantage in 2025. Here’s how their schedule gives them a hidden edge heading into a Super Bowl push.

The Lions’ 2025 schedule isn’t just built for prime time — it’s built for recovery.

According to ESPN’s Brian Burke, the Detroit Lions have the best rest advantage of any team in the NFL this season — and the second-best rest edge across the entire league in the last 23 years. That’s right. In a league obsessed with inches and minutes, the Lions are about to get 13 days’ worth of recovery padding.

That’s not a small thing. That’s massive.

DET is tied for second most net rest differences vs opponents going into each game since the '02 realignment. pic.twitter.com/GG8T5D3Clp — Brian Burke (@bburkeESPN) May 15, 2025

TL;DR

The Detroit Lions will have a +13 net rest advantage in 2025, meaning they’ll play most opponents with more time to prepare. It’s the best rest advantage in the NFL this year and the second-highest since 2002. Detroit avoids facing any teams off bye weeks and enjoys extra prep ahead of key games — giving Dan Campbell’s squad a serious hidden edge.

What Is Rest Advantage — And Why Does It Matter?

Rest advantage refers to the difference in days of rest between teams each week. If one team plays on Thursday and their next opponent plays on Sunday, that’s a big leg up.

Detroit’s 2025 schedule includes:

Three Thursday games (Weeks 13, 14, and 17)

(Weeks 13, 14, and 17) A Week 8 bye

Zero games against teams coming off a bye

The result? A league-best +13 rest advantage, meaning Detroit gets 13 more days of rest than their opponents do over the course of the season.

Detroit Lions Have the Best Rest Advantage in the NFL

The Lions don’t just lead the league — they dominate the field in rest advantage:

+13 days of rest total

of rest total 2 days more than the next-best team (Dolphins)

3 days more than third-place (Rams)

And here’s the kicker: they only play one game all season at a rest disadvantage — Week 4, after a Monday night game against the Ravens.

Every other week? Detroit is equal or better in the rest department. That includes critical late-season games like:

Week 15 @ Rams (after extended rest)

(after extended rest) Week 18 @ Bears (again, coming off extra days)

If you’re looking for a sneaky factor that could boost a Super Bowl contender, this is it.

Travel? That’s Covered Too

It’s not just rest. The Lions are also sitting pretty in terms of travel.

Fourth-lowest total travel miles in the NFL

in the NFL Avoid international games completely

For a team with deep playoff goals, limiting wear and tear is crucial. Combine that with a favorable rest structure, and this team is set up to be fresh — and dangerous — in December and January.

Key Takeaways

The Detroit Lions have a +13 rest day advantage — best in the NFL and second-best since 2002.

— best in the NFL and second-best since 2002. Travel is also limited, with the Lions ranking fourth-lowest in total miles .

. This hidden edge could help tip close games in Detroit’s favor down the stretch.

The Bottom Line

The Lions already have the talent. They already have the coaching. Now, they’ve got the calendar on their side.

With a historically favorable rest schedule, Detroit may be fresher, sharper, and better positioned to navigate a gauntlet of playoff-caliber opponents in 2025.

Sometimes, winning isn’t just about who you play — it’s about when. And in 2025, the Lions are winning that battle before the first snap.