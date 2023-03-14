Detroit Lions restructure Tracy Walker’s contract, free up cap space

After a flurry of signings during Day 1 of the NFL's free agent tampering period, the Detroit Lions have reportedly restructured the contract of Tracy Walker in order to free up some additional cap space. According to Field Yates, the Lions have created an additional $5 million in cap space by reworking Walker's contract. The exact contract details have not yet been released.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions have restructured Tracy Walker's contract during the NFL's free agent tampering period. The restructuring of the contract has resulted in an additional $5 million in cap space for the Lions. The details of the exact changes made to Walker's contract have not yet been released.

Bottom Line

The Lions have restructured Tracy Walker's contract to free up some additional cap space. The exact details of the changes made to Walker's contract have not been released yet, but this move allows the Lions more flexibility in the upcoming free agency period. Despite a tough injury that ended his 2022 season early, Walker is working hard to recover and is hopeful to return to the field at full strength. It remains to be seen how the Lions will utilize their newly freed-up cap space, but this move shows their commitment to improving the team and being competitive in the upcoming season.