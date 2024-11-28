fb
Friday, November 29, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Reveal Replacement for Injured CB Carlton Davis III

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions officially ruled out starting cornerback Carlton Davis III for their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears. This news raised concerns among many fans, especially considering Davis’ absence would likely leave a hole in the Lions’ secondary. Some speculated that Kindle Vildor, who had a tough outing against the Indianapolis Colts, might be called upon to step in.

However, during warmups for today’s game, the Lions revealed their solution. According to various reports, the team has moved cornerback Amik Robertson, who typically plays in the slot, into Davis' spot on the outside. This shift allows Robertson to take on the challenge of filling Davis' shoes in a critical matchup.

To start the game, expect the Lions to deploy Robertson alongside rookie Terrion Arnold, who will be making his mark on the outside as well. This adjustment could prove pivotal for Detroit’s defense as they look to contain the Bears’ passing attack.

