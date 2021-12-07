Detroit Lions reveal their nominee for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

Earlier this morning, the Detroit Lions announced their nominee for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and to say he is deserving would be an understatement.

The Lions nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is none other than Jason Cabinda!

From Detroit Lions:

LIONS FB JASON CABINDA

“Walter Payton’s legacy embodies so many things. He was one of the greatest running backs on the field, and he truly looked out for people that didn’t have a voice and gave them a voice. I think within my character, I hope to embody Walter Payton in the sense of wanting to look out for others and wanting to be somebody who gives back and be somebody who remembers their roots and where they came from. When you’re in this position, you can have such an impact on these communities. You can have an impact knowing that the person that is standing in front of them is a person that has been in their shoes and has been sitting in their seats.”

LIONS HEAD COACH DAN CAMPBELL

“Guys like Jason Cabinda can change the world. He is a man of principle who sets such a positive example for our entire locker room. Since the day I met him, he has embodied what it means to be a leader on and off the field. With our platform in today’s NFL, it is our duty to help lift up the lives of others, and Jason carries this responsibility with dignity and honor. We are thrilled to nominate him as the Lions’ representative for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.” Since joining the Lions in 2019, Cabinda has been devoted to the youth and community in Detroit through his various efforts with Davison Elementary School. This August, he hosted a Back to School Book Drive where he gave out more than 800 books in addition to school supplies for students to take home. Cabinda also held virtual weekly reading comprehension sessions with Davison students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of eradicating childhood illiteracy. Incentivizing students to invest in their education, he established the “Jason Cabinda Attendance Award,” given to students that maintain 100 percent attendance during the school year. His programming at Davison Elementary has garnered funding from the Ford Motor Co. Fund, Athletes for Charity and other donors.

