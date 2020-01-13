32.2 F
Detroit Lions reveal timetable for completion of coaching staff

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions would be hiring Philadelphia Eagles DB coach Corey Undlin to be their next defensive coordinator.

The Lions have now hired a new special teams coordinator and defensive coordinator, but there are still some positions to fill.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, it should not be long at all before the Lions complete their coaching staff.

From Detroit Free Press:

The Lions have parted ways with eight coaches since the end of the season, including Pasqualoni, special teams coordinator John Bonamego and strength coach Harold Nash.

They hired 33-year-old Brayden Coombsto replace Bonamego on Saturday, and are still looking for assistants to run their linebacking corps, secondary, tight ends and strength program.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told the Free Press over the weekend that the Lions told the NFL they planned to have a full staff in place before next week, when they travel to Mobile to coach the North team in the Senior Bowl college all-star game.

“I did follow up with the league office after Detroit was approved and I was like, ‘Didn’t I just see them let go of eight coaches?'” Nagy said. “And they’re like, ‘They have given us ever assurance that they will have a full staff in place.'”

Dave Birkett
Detroit Free Press
