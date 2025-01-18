Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo For Playoff Matchup Vs. Commanders

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions revealed that they will be wearing their All-Blue uniform combo, affectionately known as the “Blueberries,” for their highly anticipated Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night. The Lions will host the Commanders at Ford Field in what promises to be an electric game as they push for a spot in the NFC Championship.

The All-Blue look has become a fan-favorite, with players also expressing their love for the bold, striking design. The combination of the team's iconic Honolulu blue jerseys and matching pants creates an eye-catching, unified look, symbolizing the Lions' playoff determination and pride.

Fans and players alike are excited to see this combo take the field as Detroit looks to continue their dominant season and make a run at Super Bowl LIX. The “Blueberries” have quickly become one of the most popular uniform choices in recent years, and it’s clear that the Lions will be bringing their A-game in this playoff showdown.