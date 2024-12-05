fb
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for TNF Matchup vs. Packers

By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their highly anticipated Thursday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers, fans now know what their team will be wearing. Just moments ago, the Lions revealed that they will be donning their signature all-blue “Blueberries” uniform combination for the game at Ford Field.

The “Blueberries,” a fan-favorite uniform combo, features the Lions in their iconic blue jerseys paired with blue pants. The look is a bold and energetic choice, setting the tone for what will be an important NFC North clash. With the Lions sitting at 11-1 and looking to solidify their playoff position, the game against Green Bay is crucial to their postseason hopes.

The uniform announcement comes ahead of a matchup that could further solidify the Lions' dominance in the NFC, as they chase after the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Packers, however, are coming into this game with a strong roster and a lot to prove, so the atmosphere at Ford Field is expected to be electric.

As always, the Lions' “Blueberries” are sure to be a hit with fans both in the stadium and watching from home. The all-blue look will be a standout as Detroit looks to extend its win streak and assert itself as a true contender in the NFC.

For those heading to the game, expect a charged atmosphere with both teams fighting for a crucial win in the division. The Lions' uniform selection only adds to the excitement surrounding this primetime matchup.

