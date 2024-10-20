Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo For Week 7 Matchup Vs. Vikings

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal their uniform combo for the highly anticipated Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans will be thrilled to see the Lions sporting their sleek All-White uniforms on Sunday as they head into this crucial NFC North showdown.

The clean, crisp All-White combo has been a fan favorite, exuding a sharp and commanding look on the field. As the Lions prepare to take on the undefeated Vikings, they'll be looking to keep the momentum going, both in style and in play.

With first place in the NFC North on the line, the Lions are gearing up for what promises to be a heated battle in Minnesota.