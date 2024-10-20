fb
Sunday, October 20, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo For Week 7 Matchup Vs. Vikings
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo For Week 7 Matchup Vs. Vikings

Don Drysdale
By Don Drysdale
0
12

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal their uniform combo for the highly anticipated Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans will be thrilled to see the Lions sporting their sleek All-White uniforms on Sunday as they head into this crucial NFC North showdown.

The clean, crisp All-White combo has been a fan favorite, exuding a sharp and commanding look on the field. As the Lions prepare to take on the undefeated Vikings, they'll be looking to keep the momentum going, both in style and in play.

With first place in the NFC North on the line, the Lions are gearing up for what promises to be a heated battle in Minnesota.

Previous article
Adam Schefter Drops Saturday Night Injury Update on Aidan Hutchinson
Next article
Detroit Lions Lose Out On Potential Replacement For Aidan Hutchinson
Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Chris scholz on Is T.J. Lang Recruiting Maxx Crosby to the Detroit Lions?
Dave Urban on Detroit Pistons Waive Former All-Big Ten Forward
Mike Duncan on Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Names Best WR In NFL
Christina on Why The Detroit Lions WILL NOT Trade For Maxx Crosby
Dave on Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach
Billie on Detroit Lions Cause Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To Lose His Mind During Radio Call
Jim Mck on Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Snubbed By Rawlings
Al on Tigers President Scott Harris Reveals Disturbing Plan For Javier Báez
R B on Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released
Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions