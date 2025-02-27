Detroit Lions Revoke Season Tickets From Multiple Fans

Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Detroit Lions have made a controversial decision, revoking the season ticket memberships of two long-time fans ahead of the 2025 season. The team conducts an annual review of its season ticket members' activity, and this year, it led to the decision to bar Pawel Jan and Tony Stevenson from purchasing season tickets for the upcoming season.

Detroit Lions' Official Decision and Email Notification

According to a report by WXYZ-Detroit, both Jan and Stevenson received an email notifying them of the team’s decision. The email read:

“To protect the integrity of our tickets and do our best to serve our fans, the Detroit Lions conduct an annual review of our Lions loyal member accounts. Our internal review of your account activity indicates a level of resales and/or transfer activity inconsistent with personal use of your Detroit Lions game tickets, and we have made the decision not to renew your season ticket membership for the 2025 season. Detroit Lions season ticket memberships are a revocable license, subject to the Detroit Lions ticketing policies.”

This email came as a shock to the two fans, especially given their long-standing support of the team.

Reaction and Disappointment from the Fans

Both Jan and Stevenson have admitted to living outside the state of Michigan but made it a point to attend games at Ford Field when they were in town. Stevenson, who has been a long-time supporter, expressed disappointment with the message. In a video conference with WXYZ, Stevenson said, as quoted by Lions on SI.

“I thought the message was a bit curt. And I thought maybe based on my tenure, they might take a look at my case and say, ‘Okay, he really kind of bombed out in 2024, but we might give him another season.'”

The decision has left both fans hurting and questioning their future relationship with the team, especially considering their commitment over the years, even during challenging seasons. Stevenson reflected on the situation, saying:

“I mean, I'm not going to root for the Bears or anything like that. I thought about it, which is weird.”

While they may not switch allegiances, the move has certainly dampened their affection for the Lions, leaving them disillusioned after years of loyalty. This decision has sparked conversations about the club’s strict ticketing policies and how it may impact the fanbase.

Do you think the Detroit Lions are making the right call with these fans?

