Detroit Lions Reward Club-Level Season Ticket Holders With Amazing Gift [Photo]

The Detroit Lions have always taken pride in recognizing the loyalty and commitment of their dedicated fanbase. For their club-level season ticket holders, the team provides a special thank-you gift at the end of each season. This year, to mark a historic 15-2 regular season, including a dominant 7-2 record at Ford Field, the Lions gave out custom game balls—just like the ones awarded to players for their on-field achievements.

A Custom Game Ball for Dedicated Fans

This thoughtful gesture has become a tradition for the Lions, rewarding those who support the team through thick and thin. The custom game ball is an exclusive memento, engraved with the name of the season ticket holder. For one lucky fan, Andre King, the ball read: “Presented To Andre King, 2024 Lions Loyal Club Member.”

Thanks Justin! Pretty cool this year. pic.twitter.com/Ox74CKN70Y — Andre (@andrekingmd) January 17, 2025

The game balls were designed to mirror those given to players for their impressive on-field performances, making it a standout item for any fan. The ball itself features the iconic Ford Field logo and the team’s colors, making it a prized possession for the recipient. For these Lions fans, it’s not just a gift—it’s a reminder of their unique connection to the team and the special memories they’ve created together at the stadium.

Ford Field: A Home Field Advantage Like No Other

The Lions’ home field advantage has been a major factor in their remarkable 2024 regular season success. With a 7-2 record at Ford Field, the team’s home crowd has been an essential part of their winning formula. Head coach Dan Campbell has often praised the Lions’ fans for creating an environment that’s unmatched in the NFL. He’s made it clear that the atmosphere at Ford Field is unlike anything the Washington Commanders have experienced this season, making it a crucial element in the Lions’ playoff push.

The roar of the crowd at Ford Field has been electric all season long, providing the team with the motivation and energy needed to perform at the highest level. The custom game balls given to loyal club-level season ticket holders serve as a token of appreciation for those who have supported the team through thick and thin, making them part of the reason Ford Field has become such an intimidating place for visiting teams.