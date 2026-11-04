There are times when transparency is important in professional sports. There are times when fans deserve answers about decisions made by their favorite teams.

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And then there are times when an organization needs to tell the world, politely, that some things are none of our business.

The Detroit Lions are absolutely right to protect Jack Campbell’s medical privacy, and nobody should be criticizing them for it.

Following Campbell’s frightening neck injury during Sunday’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit has provided limited updates about its All-Pro linebacker. The organization has indicated that the early signs are encouraging, but it has stopped short of revealing specific medical details.

And you know what?

Good for them.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), right, and edge rusher Eric O’Neill (66) tackle Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dr. David Chao Praises the Browns for Transparency

On Wednesday, former NFL team physician Dr. David Chao, known as ProFootballDoc, took to X to praise the Cleveland Browns for their handling of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s injury situation.

After the Browns released a detailed statement explaining why Watson entered concussion protocol on Tuesday, two days after he was cleared to return during Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh, Chao offered his approval.

“This type of transparency and explanation takes away the conspiracy/mismanagement theories,” Chao wrote.

And in Cleveland’s situation, he makes a fair point.

The Browns explained the timeline of Watson’s evaluations, when symptoms were reported, and why he was ultimately placed in concussion protocol.

That’s useful information that helps fans understand how the NFL’s concussion procedures work.

But here’s where I draw the line: What Cleveland decided to share about Deshaun Watson has absolutely nothing to do with what Detroit should be expected to reveal about Jack Campbell.

These are different injuries, different circumstances, and, most importantly, different people and families.

Jack Campbell Is a Human Being, Not a Public Medical Report

Let’s remember what happened Sunday.

Campbell suffered a frightening injury on the first play of the fourth quarter, remained on the field as medical personnel attended to him, and was eventually transported to a hospital.

It was a terrifying moment for everyone watching.

But imagine what it was like for his wife, parents, and loved ones.

As we previously reported at Detroit Sports Nation, Dan Campbell visited Jack at the hospital Sunday night and spoke with members of his family.

The Lions coach described the visit positively, but he also made it clear that there were limits to what he would share publicly.

The organization’s official November 2 update confirmed that Campbell was resting and recovering, with preliminary indications described as positive. Detroit explicitly stated that it would not release further information out of respect for Jack and his family.

That’s not an organization hiding something.

That’s an organization recognizing that its star linebacker is a person first and a football player second.

And frankly, it’s exactly how I would hope the Lions would handle the situation if Jack were my son, husband, or father.

The Lions Are Showing What Their Culture Is Really About

We’ve spent years praising Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes for changing the culture of the Detroit Lions.

We’ve celebrated their commitment to toughness, accountability, loyalty, and treating players like family.

Well, this is what that culture looks like when the situation becomes genuinely difficult.

It’s easy to talk about caring for your players when they’re making tackles and winning football games.

It’s another thing entirely to stand behind them when millions of people are demanding information about something deeply personal.

And Detroit isn’t alone in respecting the family’s privacy.

As we covered Tuesday at DSN, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, who has been in contact with Campbell’s family, emphasized that the family should determine what information becomes public and when.

That’s how this should work.

If Jack and his family decide to share additional medical information tomorrow, next week, or next month, that’s their decision.

If they choose not to discuss certain details publicly, that deserves respect, too.

Fans Can Care Without Knowing Everything

I understand why Lions fans are concerned. I understand why people want more information.

We all watched what happened at Ford Field.

And every one of us wants to hear that Jack Campbell is going to be OK.

But there is an enormous difference between wanting reassurance and believing we’re entitled to someone’s private medical records.

The Lions have not ignored the situation. They have provided updates, communicated encouraging information, and explained why certain details will remain private.

That should be enough for now.

Transparency is valuable. Privacy is valuable, too. And one should not automatically outweigh the other.

The Browns deserve credit for the information they chose to provide about Watson.

But the Lions deserve just as much credit for recognizing that protecting Campbell and his family’s privacy is more important than satisfying public curiosity.

The Bottom Line

I’ve been a Detroit Lions fan long enough to remember when this organization was criticized for just about everything.

This isn’t one of those times.

Dan Campbell and the Lions are showing that the family-first culture they’ve spent years building isn’t just something they talk about during press conferences.

It’s something they practice when it matters most.

Jack Campbell is a tremendous football player, but he’s also a husband, a father, and a son.

And right now, his health and his family’s peace of mind are infinitely more important than an injury report.

The Detroit Lions don’t owe us Jack Campbell’s private medical information.

They owe Jack Campbell and his family their respect.

And from where I’m sitting, that’s exactly what they’re giving them.